Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 36907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

