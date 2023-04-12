McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Down 0.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

