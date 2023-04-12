MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.24. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 117,638 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MediciNova by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

