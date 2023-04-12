MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472,024 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of MediWound worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. MediWound Ltd. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.08.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

