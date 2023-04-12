MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.89.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

MEG Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

