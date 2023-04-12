Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund makes up about 2.0% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBW opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

