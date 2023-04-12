Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,400 MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

