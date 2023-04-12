Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

