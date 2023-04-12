Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.