Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. BlackRock MuniVest Fund comprises 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

