Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.79 Million in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 226,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. BlackRock Income Trust accounts for 2.9% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 596,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKT opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.