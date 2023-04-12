Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,427,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

