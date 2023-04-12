Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,140 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2,647.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 244,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

