Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

