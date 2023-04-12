Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.