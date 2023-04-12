Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.53. 48,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 273,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Merus Trading Up 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
