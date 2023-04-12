Metacrine (MTCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.

Metacrine Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,464. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $43,892.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,499 shares in the company, valued at $42,434.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $43,892.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,499 shares in the company, valued at $42,434.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metacrine

Metacrine Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.