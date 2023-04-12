Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 24,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 120,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

