MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $29.49 or 0.00097230 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $131.24 million and $5.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.01 or 1.00120599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.40435591 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,513,213.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

