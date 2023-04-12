Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $97.18 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $160.59 or 0.00534593 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $97.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,005.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00308918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00423157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,620 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.