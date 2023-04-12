Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 188,627 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,627 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 899,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

