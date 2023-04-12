Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 202,267 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 292,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 259,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

