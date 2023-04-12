Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $21.51 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,044 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 81,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,304. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

