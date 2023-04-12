Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 748,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

