Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,294 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 226,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,207. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

