Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.22% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,236. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $469.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.