Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,703,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.61. 56,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,097. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

