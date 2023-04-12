Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.