Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 29,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 207,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.

