Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 29,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 207,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Moolec Science Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03.
About Moolec Science
Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moolec Science (MLEC)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.