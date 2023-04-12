MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 4.4%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.16. 74,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 191,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.95.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

