Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 35.4%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) dropped 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 12,542,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,798,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Morses Club Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £282,303.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.76.

Morses Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.