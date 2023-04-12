MovieBloc Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.36 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
