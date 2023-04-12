Nano Price Hits $0.91 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $120.86 million and $1.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,992.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00307288 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011292 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00074316 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00540467 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00429479 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.
Nano Profile
XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”
Buying and Selling Nano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
