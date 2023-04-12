NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.08. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
NanoViricides Company Profile
