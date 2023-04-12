Narwhal Capital Management Has $102,000 Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

