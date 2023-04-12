National Bank Financial Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock remained flat at $25.95 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

