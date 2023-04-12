National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NXPGF. Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.