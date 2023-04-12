National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 7,135 shares.The stock last traded at $233.09 and had previously closed at $237.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
