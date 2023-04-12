National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 7,135 shares.The stock last traded at $233.09 and had previously closed at $237.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

