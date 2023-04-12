Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $4,436.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00140394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,898,337 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

