Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $105.45. 1,188,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.