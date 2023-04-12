Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 4,349 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $212.22. 446,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.43.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

