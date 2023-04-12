Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 920 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.32. 90,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,918. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

