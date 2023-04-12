Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $6,794,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter.

TM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.31. 98,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,802. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $177.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

