Naviter Wealth LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 465.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,912 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

