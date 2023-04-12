Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,163,072. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

