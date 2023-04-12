Neblio Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,873,789 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

