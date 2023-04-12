Nervos Network Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $168.49 million and $8.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00306996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00537858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00423308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,879,766,637 coins and its circulating supply is 40,333,744,836 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

