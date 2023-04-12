NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 2,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 2,304,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.89.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

