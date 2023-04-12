Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NBXG stock opened at 10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.70. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 12.94.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.