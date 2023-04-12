Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NBXG stock opened at 10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.70. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 12.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.