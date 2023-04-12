New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 77,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 186,251 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.42.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

